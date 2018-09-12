Mizzou Basketball Adds Junior College All-American

COLUMBIA -- Head Coach Frank Haith added to his nationally-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday as Southwestern Illinois College big man Keanau Post signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of Missouri and play for the Tigers next season.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Post was a Second Team Junior College All-American last season as a sophomore and will provide the Tigers with great size in the paint after ranking among the NJCAA's leaders in rebounding and blocked shots a year ago.

"We are excited to be adding Keanau to the program," Head Coach Frank Haith said. "Obviously he fills a big need for us inside and gives us depth at the center position. There's no question that Keanau's best basketball is ahead of him. He has really matured as a player over the last few seasons and he has the potential to be a significant contributor as his career progresses. I am really excited about his potential here at Mizzou."

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Post averaged 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for Head Coach Jay Harrington's SWIC program, helping lead the team to a 22-11 overall record. Post was named the Great Rivers Athletic Conference MVP in 2013 and was a First Team All-Regional 24 selection.

Ranked the No. 3 junior college performer by Rivals.com, Post scored a career high 25 points vs. Vincennes on Feb. 23 and had seven games with 18+ points on the year. He also saw his scoring numbers improve as the season progressed, averaging 13.2 points during league action, including a career high 15.2 points during the month of February. He recorded a season high 17 rebounds and added 20 points in a Nov. 3 win over Moraine Valley and finished the year with 10 double-doubles.

Overall Post was efficient from the floor shooting 54.4 percent and recorded 1.9 blocks per game, ranking No. 27 nationally.

Post joins the three-person November signing class of Wes Clark, Torren Jones and Jonathan Williams, IIIinois. All three high school players are currently ranked among the Top 150 players nationally by Rivals.com. Williams is ranked No. 42 and Clark is ranked No. 72. Both players are coming off state championship wins for their respective high schools. Jones is ranked No. 123 nationally by Rivals.com and was recently selected to participate in the West Coast All-Star Game on May 11 in Kent, Washington.