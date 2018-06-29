Mizzou basketball announces non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2014-15 season Friday, which includes a spot in the Maui Invitational Tournament during the week of Thanksgiving.

Head coach Kim Anderson is excited about the opportunity his young team has in terms of facing tough competition.

"With the schedule and our great partnership with ESPN, we will also have the opportunity to showcase our program nationally like never before," Anderson said. "We will have a record number of national TV games this season and when we talk about recruiting elite players to Mizzou, playing on national TV and playing against other great programs is something we will always be able to offer."

Five of Mizzou's non-conference opponents won 20 or more games last season. On Nov. 24, the Tigers will play the Arizona Wildcats in Maui, Hawaii. The Wildcats made it to the Elite Eight round in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou also has a number of compelling matchups in December. On Dec. 20, the Tigers will participate in the 33rd annual Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis. Last year's game was very close, as the Fighting Illini squeaked out a 65-64 victory.

Mizzou will also play the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Dec. 5 and Dec. 30, respectively. Both teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season.