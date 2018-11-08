Mizzou Basketball Announces Oct. 12 Mizzou Madness Event

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball announced on Wednesday that it will host Mizzou Madness on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., officially tipping off practice for the 2012-13 campaign.

Admission to the Midnight Madness-style event is free. Doors to Mizzou Arena open at 6 p.m. and members of the Mizzou basketball teams will be on the concourse signing autographs leading up to the 7 p.m. start time.

Mizzou Madness will feature scrimmages from both the men's and women's programs, as well as contests, games and giveaways.