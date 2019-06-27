Mizzou basketball clinic brings community together

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers men's and women's basketball teams held a free clinic at Douglass Park Saturday as a way to give back to the community.

Youth from the Columbia area learned skill drills from the Tiger athletes, while also getting to interact with their favorite players.

Missouri women's basketball director of recruiting, Willie Cox says it's important for the players to give back to the community.

"It's a day where they will remember, okay. They get a chance to meet and greet the players, then when they see them in action on the basketball court, it really builds a relationship," Cox said.

Missouri basketball players said it's important to give back to Columbia a community they consider their family.

While the kids may be a long way off from living out their NBA dreams, they were able to enjoy a fun afternoon with some of their basketball idols.