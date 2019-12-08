Mizzou basketball defeats Temple, snaps 3-game losing streak

19 hours 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 Saturday, December 07, 2019 9:33:00 PM CST December 07, 2019 in Sports
By: J.J. Angelo KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

PHILADELPHIA- The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team went on the road and defeated the Temple Owls 64-54 Saturday. 

The double digit victory over the 6-1 Owls comes at a great time for the Tigers, who were upset by 2-5 Charleston Southern at home Tuesday night.

After leading at halftime, Mizzou had to fight for most of the second half. They trailed for nearly 10 minutes of the half. However, once the Tigers took the lead with four minutes left, they never trailed again and finished on a 11-2 run.

The Tigers shot well from the field and the three-point line, shooting 39% in field goals and draining a total of eight threes. They separated themselves on the defensive side by grabbing more rebounds, recording more steals, forcing more turnovers, and committing less fouls than the Owls. 

Mizzou guard Javon Pickett played a big role off the bench, leading all scorers with 16 points. Point guard Dru Smith not only led the Tigers in assists with 3 but also led the team in rebounds with 6. 

After losing their last three games, the Tigers get a victory at a crucial point in the young season. They will look to continue their winning ways next game as they welcome the Salukis of Southern Illinois to Mizzou Arena Sunday, December 15th. 

