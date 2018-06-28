Mizzou basketball's Anderson era ends with loss to Ole Miss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Missouri Tigers basketball season came to an end Thursday night, following an 86-74 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Following Wednesday’s 86-83 overtime victory against the Auburn Tigers, Missouri lost to the Ole Miss Rebels for the third time this season en route to elimination in the second-round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Ole Miss guard Deandre Burnett led all players with 23 points, more than half which came via 3-pointers. Three other Rebels finished the night with double-digit points, highlighted by Sebastian Saiz’s double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rebels finished with fewer turnovers and fouls than Missouri, while shooting above 40 percent on field goal, 3-pointer and free throw chances. Ole Miss will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Jordan Barnett, Terrence Phillips and Kevin Puryear collected 15 points each. All three finished with the three highest points-per-game averages for Missouri in the 2016-17 season.

Thursday’s loss was the final game coached by Kim Anderson, who will be relived of his duties after compiling a 27-68 record over three seasons. Missouri finishes season with an 8-24 record.