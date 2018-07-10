Mizzou Basketball's D'Angelo Allen to transfer from program

COLUMBIA - Mizzou forward D’Angelo Allen will part ways with the Missouri basketball program, the team announced Monday. The sophomore has left the team and intends to transfer.

Head Coach Kim Anderson released a statement regarding Allen’s departure:

“D’Angelo Allen has made it known to the Mizzou Men’s Basketball program his intention to transfer, and we will support his request. D’Angelo and I met and he expressed his desire to play a larger role. We agreed he can begin to seek opportunities to achieve his goals elsewhere. We appreciate D’Angelo’s contributions during his time with the program and will work to assist him in any way possible.”

Allen only featured in 22 of Missouri’s 29 games this season after playing in all 32 last year. He missed one game due to illness and the other six on coach’s decisions. He is averaging 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest in just eight minutes per game. His minutes are significantly down from 17 a season ago.

Last year, Anderson said Allen figured out his role quicker than any other freshman on the team, and now Allen is no longer with the program. He made it clear he wanted a larger role and will seek that position elsewhere. He was removed from the team roster and will not participate in the final two games for the Tigers.

In wake of his departure, Missouri will return eight scholarship players next season along with three incoming freshman, including Texas transfer Jordan Barnett.

Mizzou will have one spare scholarship to offer should they choose to, but as part of its self-imposed sanctions, the program must forfeit one scholarship for either the 2016-17 or 2017-18 seasons.