Mizzou Basketball's Goal Remains the Same

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball has made the last three NCAA tournaments and figures to add a fourth with so much experience returning.

October is a season of change, and this year it is not only the leaves on the trees. Missouri Basketball is changing. "Change isn't always a bad thing, though. We've really been working hard. We still have that same mentality... that hasn't changed that the players have taken from Coach Anderson" said Marcus Denmon.



"The Fastest 40 Minutes in basketball" quickly slipped out the backdoor of Mizzou Arena in March. But with six seniors returning, not everything is changing. "It will be different with the same mentality defensively" said Kim English.

When it comes to the mind games, English says he spent the Summer working on his. "I really broke my game down after last year and took a step back, looked at some of my worst games and my good games, watched a lot of film"

Denmon spent his summer on the other side of the world. Denmon played for Team USA in the World University games in China. "I think it gave me an early edge and jump on everyone to get in game form and be prepared for games. During that time, no one else was playing at that level."

Now the Tigers are learning their new offense, with new coaches, and maybe even a new game activity called the "Fist Pump Cam". "Coach Haith is going to put his mark on this program in a good way, but it's definitely a sense of new around here" said English

But there's something else that has not changed...The goal. "Our goal is a National Championship" said Denmon.

While Denmon played in China, English says he broke his game with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry when he attended his camp this summer.