Mizzou Basketball's Tim Fuller Promoted to Associate Head Coach

COLUMBIA -- Tim Fuller has been promoted to associate head coach for the University of Missouri men's basketball program, as announced Wednesday by Head Coach Frank Haith. Fuller earned the promotion after being an integral part of one of the most successful seasons in Mizzou Basketball history, as the Tigers amassed a 30-5 record in 2011-12, and earned a number two seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Fuller, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, and a Wake Forest alumnus, was one of Haith's first hires at Mizzou after taking over as the 17th head coach in Tiger Basketball history. Haith said that elevating Fuller to associate head coach was a natural fit for the program.



"Tim was such a vital part of our success this past year, he absolutely impacted all facets of our program in a positive way," said Haith. "He's a terrific recruiter - I think that's been proven in his short time here - and he's an outstanding coach and more importantly he's the kind of man you want developing and shaping young men. The work he did with our guys on the court this past season with their skill development, as well as his scouting and game prep work was top-notch. We want to be able to keep him here a long time," he said.



Fuller, who was the lead recruiter for incoming Tigers Stefan Jankovic, Negus Webster-Chan and Alex Oriakhi, as well as transfers Earnest Ross, Keion Bell and Jabari Brown, is appreciative of the chance to further entrench himself at Mizzou.



"I am very grateful to Coach Haith and to our Athletic Director Mike Alden for their faith in me and what I can bring to the program," Fuller said. "I genuinely love the opportunity to be here at Mizzou. This is a special place filled with passionate basketball people. I am thankful to work with a great support staff and elite student-athletes who are outstanding citizens in the community, diligent workers in the classroom, and competitive warriors on the hardwood. I look forward to bringing in high-level talent and working hard with our great staff to compete for championships and achieve new levels of success," he said.