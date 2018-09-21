Mizzou Basketball Schedule Announced
COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball will play a school record 13 national televised games in league play this season, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The SEC released their full league schedule.
The Tigers will play their first SEC game at home vs. Alabama on January 8 on ESPN at 6 p.m.
The 13 national TV games is a new school record. The previous mark of 11 national TV league games was set last season.
Jan. 8 Tuesday Alabama Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 12 Saturday at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 7 p.m. FSN
Jan. 16 Wednesday Georgia Mizzou Arena 7 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 19 Saturday at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 1 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 22 Tuesday South Carolina Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPNU
Jan. 26 Saturday Vanderbilt Mizzou Arena 4 p.m. ESPNU
Jan. 30 Wednesday at LSU Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 2 Saturday Auburn Mizzou Arena 12:30 SEC Network
Feb. 7 Thursday at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 8 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 9 Saturday Ole Miss Mizzou Arena Noon CBS Sports
Feb. 13 Wednesday at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 7 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 16 Saturday at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 3 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 19 Tuesday Florida Mizzou Arena 8 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 23 Saturday & at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 8 p.m. ESPN (GameDay)
Feb. 28 Thursday at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 8 p.m. ESPN/2
March 2 Saturday LSU Mizzou Arena 3 p.m. SEC Network
March 5 Tuesday Arkansas Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPN
March 9 Saturday at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 3 p.m. ESPN/2