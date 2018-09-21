Mizzou Basketball Schedule Announced

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball will play a school record 13 national televised games in league play this season, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday. The SEC released their full league schedule.

The Tigers will play their first SEC game at home vs. Alabama on January 8 on ESPN at 6 p.m.



The 13 national TV games is a new school record. The previous mark of 11 national TV league games was set last season.



Jan. 8 Tuesday Alabama Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 12 Saturday at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 7 p.m. FSN

Jan. 16 Wednesday Georgia Mizzou Arena 7 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 19 Saturday at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 1 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 22 Tuesday South Carolina Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 26 Saturday Vanderbilt Mizzou Arena 4 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 30 Wednesday at LSU Baton Rouge, La. 7 p.m. SEC Network

Feb. 2 Saturday Auburn Mizzou Arena 12:30 SEC Network

Feb. 7 Thursday at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 8 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 9 Saturday Ole Miss Mizzou Arena Noon CBS Sports

Feb. 13 Wednesday at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 7 p.m. SEC Network

Feb. 16 Saturday at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 3 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 19 Tuesday Florida Mizzou Arena 8 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 23 Saturday & at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 8 p.m. ESPN (GameDay)

Feb. 28 Thursday at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 8 p.m. ESPN/2

March 2 Saturday LSU Mizzou Arena 3 p.m. SEC Network

March 5 Tuesday Arkansas Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPN

March 9 Saturday at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 3 p.m. ESPN/2