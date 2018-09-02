Mizzou Basketball Set To Host 2013 Spring Banquet

COLUMBIA - Missouri Tiger basketball fans still have time to purchase tickets for the 2013 Missouri Basketball Awards Banquet. Limited seats remain for the April 15 event, which will celebrate the recently-completed 2012-13season.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. banquet start at $35 for the general public and are just $5 for MU Students. Doors to Mizzou Arena open at 6:15 p.m. and fans are encouraged to come out and meet their favorite Tigers on the floor of Mizzou Arena, which will include opportunities for pictures and autographs. Missouri is coming off its fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, the longest active NCAA Tournament streak in the Southeastern Conference.

Tickets for the banquet are now available through the Mizzou Athletics Ticket Office. To order tickets, please contact the Ticket Office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS locally).