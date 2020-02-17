Mizzou basketball sets free throw record in loss to Texas A&M

COLUMBIA- Tuesday night, the Mizzou Men's Basketball team came up two points short in a 66-64 loss against Texas A&M.

This comes after two straight SEC losses to Mississippi State and Alabama leaving Missouri at an even .500 with a record of 9-9.

Despite an unfortunate outcome, Mizzou walked away record holders after setting a new D1 record for consecutive free throws made, with 54 straight.