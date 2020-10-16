Mizzou Basketball starts new season in COVID world

COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team opened preseason practice on Wednesday amid very different circumstances from the last time they stepped on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena. The team had it's 2019-20 season cut short at the onset of the pandemic last March when the 2020 SEC Tournament was canceled.

Since then, head coach Cuonzo Martin and his staff have moved carefully as the program navigates life in the pandemic. The team did not return to campus in June and July for off-season workouts. With the start of 2020-21 practices on Wednesday there are plenty of changes meant to keep players and coaches safe.

"Our staff has to wear masks on the court, so, I'm just getting used to talking with a mask," said Martin, who is entering his fourth season as the head coach at Mizzou.

"Preseason, the NCAA normally says two days off (per week) but we've really given them three days off," said Martin. "It's just to transition back into it. Whatever anxieties, stress, mental issues these players deal with we want to respect that to give three days off."

Mizzou features plenty of familiar names on the roster with nine combined juniors and seniors plus graduate transfer Drew Buggs from Hawaii. Seniors Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith both missed significant time last season due to injuries but both look to return healthy this year. The veteran group is uniquely positioned to handle the challenges of COVID-19 thanks to their experience.

"They've experienced bumps in the road in the program, making adjustments, dealing with a guy going down. How do you do that? So they've seen that part," said Martin. "And I think they're resilient enough that whatever the next thing is we'll do that. We don't have guys that complain and make excuses. We play the hand that we're dealt and let the chips fall where they may."

"The end of last season kinda prepared us for just the unknown," said senior guard Dru Smith. "We just have to go in there every day and prepare just like things are gonna be ran normally. After that it's kinda out of our hands. We just have to make sure that when it's time to go we're ready to go."

Mizzou has not yet released its 2020-2021 schedule. The Kansas City Star reported on Tuesday that Mizzou's scheduled non-conference game with Kansas at the T-Mobile Center is Kansas City is postponed and will not be played this season. The Southeastern Conference previously announced that SEC games will begin on December 29 and 30.