Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU

21 hours 35 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports
By: Jared Austin and Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Reporters

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game win streak. 

Early on, Kevin Puryear was called for a technical foul that caused him to come out of the game a minute and thirty seconds in.

Mizzou came out shooting early, but was at an early foul disadvantage of four to one with 16 minutes left in the first half.

LSU went on a 6-0 run right after the first media timeout, but Mizzou slowly came back mid way through the first half mostly because of the play by Jordan Geist. He finished the first half with 13 points leading all scorers.

To open up the second half, head coach Cuonzo Martin decided to start KJ Santos and Ronnie Suggs in place for Kevin Puryear and Torrence Watson. Santos and Suggs collectively finished the game with 13 points for Missouri. 

A few minutes into the second half, Xavier Pinson drew a foul as he made a contested layup. He would convert the and-one giving Missouri a 49-43 lead.

Fouls continued to give Missouri problems throughout the second half. Ronnie Suggs and Xavier Pinson both fouled out.

LSU clawed its way back into the game with a long range three from Ja'vonte Smart, to pull LSU ahead of Missouri, 64-54. 

Back-to-back three pointers late in the game from LSU's Skylar Mays and Tremont Waters helped cut the lead to three, 71-68 with 1:21 left in the game.

Free throws proved to be the ticket for LSU down the stretch. LSU's Emmitt Williams was at the line down 1 with 2.2 seconds remaining. He would miss the first, but converted on the second sending the game to overtime.

Ja'vonte Smart hit a pair of three's in the late stages of overtime to put LSU up three with 1:50 left in overtime. 

Free throws helped LSU prevail in overtime against Missouri, knocking down five straight free throws with under twenty seconds to play.

The 25th ranked LSU Tigers win over Missouri in Columbia, 86-80.

Missouri will travel to No. 16 Auburn next Wednesday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.  

