Mizzou Basketball to Hold Team Banquet

Monday, April 02 2012

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri men's basketball team that soared to a Big 12 tournament title before a disappointing NCAA tournament exit returns to Mizzou Arena for an end-of-season celebration.

The public is invited to the Tigers' annual awards banquet the evening of April 9 on the arena floor.

Tickets, including dinner, cost $35 for the general public but just $5 for Mizzou students.

MU won 30 games and lost only five under first-year coach Frank Haith. Eight seniors are graduating from the program, including a four-man class of Marcus Denmon, Kim English, Steve Moore and Jarrett Sutton who set a school record with 107 career wins.

