Mizzou Basketball to Hold Team Banquet
COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri men's basketball team that soared to a Big 12 tournament title before a disappointing NCAA tournament exit returns to Mizzou Arena for an end-of-season celebration.
The public is invited to the Tigers' annual awards banquet the evening of April 9 on the arena floor.
Tickets, including dinner, cost $35 for the general public but just $5 for Mizzou students.
MU won 30 games and lost only five under first-year coach Frank Haith. Eight seniors are graduating from the program, including a four-man class of Marcus Denmon, Kim English, Steve Moore and Jarrett Sutton who set a school record with 107 career wins.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Porch pirates struck in Fulton last week amid Cyber Monday deals and holiday season sales. A woman,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime. According to... More >>
in
FULTON – Officials from a Fulton nonprofit expressed concern Monday that there are still 103 children unadopted for the annual... More >>
in
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not... More >>
in
TUSCUMBIA — Three men were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries in the Iberia and Brumley areas, according to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and staff members for Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pre-filed bills intended... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Sunday against a man from Kansas City following a multi-county... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri Tigers will travel to Memphis to play Oklahoma State in the 2018... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday on a sewer plan that is estimated to cost more than... More >>
in
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Missouri and Kansas supporters are optimistic that the iconic Route 66 is on the road to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Monday with domestic assault and sexual abuse after an incident in northeast Columbia. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri GOP is questioning the impartiality of Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who's been tapped to... More >>
in
HOUSTON (AP) — Sent off with a 21-gun salute, George H.W. Bush left his beloved Texas for the final time... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A state representative plans to pre-file legislation to address the backlog of untested rape kits in Missouri and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The scheduled public comment portion of Monday's city council meeting is set to hear from two different groups... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jack's Memory Tree is shining bright in Jefferson City in remembrance of a man affectionately called Mr.... More >>
in