Mizzou Basketball to Play in 2014 Maui Invitational

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Basketball will make its return to the EA SPORTS Maui Invitational hosted by Chaminade in 2014. The tournament field was announced by event organizers this week and the Tigers will join Arizona, Purdue, Pittsburgh, BYU, Kansas State, San Diego State and the host Chaminade Silverswords.

Missouri won the 1989 Maui Invitational and is making its first appearance in the event since 1997.

"The 2014 field promises to be a great one," Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said. "With accomplished programs in Arizona, Missouri, Purdue and Pittsburgh and emerging teams including BYU and San Diego State, the 2014 tournament will feature fierce competition. This is one of the deepest and most balanced fields we've ever had."

The tournament began in 1984, two years after Chaminade's historic upset of then No. 1 Virginia in Honolulu.

The 2014 event will be played November 25-27, 2014.