Mizzou basketball wins preseason honors

COLUMBIA - Mizzou men's baketball junior Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr. has earned his first preseason honor.

The 6' 10" forward was named preseason second team all-SEC.

Tilmon ended his sophomore year with an average 10.1 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. He leads the SEC as a returning player with the field goal percentage of 54.4.

Tilmon will make his season debut as the Tigers tip off for the season opener, Wednesday Nov. 6 at 7 P.M.