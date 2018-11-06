Mizzou Becomes an Official Member of the SEC

COLUMBIA -- The wait is officially over. Effective on July 1st, the University of Missouri is now an active member of the Southeastern Conference along with Texas A&M. This is the first time in twenty years that the SEC has expanded. The last expansion was in 1992 when Arkansas and South Carolina joined.

On November 6, 2011, University of Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton announced the move just a little more than a month after he was given the authority by the UM Board of Curators to explore conference affiliate options. Missouri was originally apart of the Big 12 conference for 15 years. Mizzou students expressed excitement when they heard of the expansion.

Cory Griffin, a University of Missouri student said, "I feel pretty solid, I feel pretty good about it. I'm happy we can finally recruit some of the better players in the country."

Joel Robinson, University of Missouri student said, "I think it's going to make our collegiate team a lot more competitive and I think it's going to make our academics look better."

The SEC won nine national championships this year and has won the past six BCS national football championships.