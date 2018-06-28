Mizzou Begins Search for New Coach

7 years 3 months 5 days ago Thursday, March 24 2011 Mar 24, 2011 Thursday, March 24, 2011 3:52:00 PM CDT March 24, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Riley Nunn

COLUMBIA - Thursday marked what many will consider the first day of the search for Mike Anderson's replacement.  After Anderson's resignation Wednesday for Arkansas, Mizzou Athletic Director Mike Alden is on the prowl for a new head basketball coach.  

"It has to be someone that wants to be at Mizzou. This is a special place, the state of Missouri is a special place and we believe our program at Mizzou has developed and continues to develop into a destination place. This needs to be a place that folks want to be at, and want to be for a long time," Alden said.

As history will tell, Alden tends to favor hiring coaches from Division I schools. Sources continue to hint at Matt Painter as a possible candidate for the job.

 Painter is the current coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. Painter's current contract of 1.3 million is moderate considering he's taken the Boilermakers to five consecutive NCAA tournaments. Anderson's contract this season with the Tigers was 1.55 million.

