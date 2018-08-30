Mizzou bounces back from tough loss to dismantle Northern Illinois

COLUMBIA - No. 7 Missouri defeated Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon in a wrestling conference dual, 38-3. The Tigers now have a 28-dual win streak in MAC duals dating back to the 2013-14 season.

The Tigers bounced back following a close loss against top-ranked Oklahoma State.

Mizzou (10-3, 7-0 MAC) won the first nine matches and scored the first 38 points before Northern Illinois won the final match. The Tigers were lead by three falls and two major decisions.

The 38 team points is a season-high in duals and the 35 point margin of victory is a season high as well.

The most competitive match came at 149 pounds between No. 2 Lavion Mayes of Missouri and No. 10 Steve Bleise of Northern Illinois. Mayes led 1-0 after the second period and held on to win 2-1. Mayes is 15-1 on the season and undefeated against MAC opponents.

J'Den Cox remained undefeated on the season by earning a major decision over 12th-ranked Shawn Scott, 16-4.

Mizzou is now 15-4 against the Huskies, including an all-time 9-0 mark in Columbia and a 4-0 mark since joining the MAC. Last season, Mizzou went to DeKalb, Illinois and defeated Northern Illinois (6-7, 2-5 MAC) to clinch its second straight MAC regular season conference title.

Missouri returns to the matts at Hearnes Center Feb. 12 against Northern Iowa.