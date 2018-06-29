Mizzou Celebrates 102nd Homecoming

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri celebrated the 102nd Homecoming with a parade on Saturday.

Missouri hosted South Carolina in the Homecoming football game. The Tigers lost 27-24 to the Gamecocks to move to 7-1 on the season.

KOMU 8's Dave Schmidt, Emily Spain, Angie Bailey and Jim Riek all participated in the Homecoming parade on Saturday. Brittany Pieper and Rosie Newberry served as em cees for the parade. The Parade began at 9 a.m. and marched through the streets of the MU campus and downtown Columbia.