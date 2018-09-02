Mizzou Challenges Nationally-Ranked Competition at SEC Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The second round of play at the Greystone Golf Club concluded on Saturday (April 20), with the Tigers tied for 12th place with No. 7-ranked Florida. After firing a first round 312, the Tigers shot 321 through the second round to sit 57-over par. Ranked second in the nation, Alabama has moved into first place as a team after a 5-over par finish on the day.

Alina Rogers led the Tigers through the second round, tallying one birdie to finish 7-over par for the round. She has a total second-round score 13-over par to sit in a tie for 31st place overall. Michelle Butler finished the day 8-over par for a total second round score 14-over par. She also recorded one birdie on the day and is tied for 36th overall.

Taylor Gohn led Mizzou with a first round score 5-under par, but back-to-back double bogeys contributed to an 11-over par in the second round. Gohn is tied with teammate Katherine Hepler for 50th overall with a total score 16-over par. Hepler shot 9-over par in the second round, recording a birdie on the fourth hole.

Laura Kraft improved through the second round, finishing the day 9-over par after an 11-over par first round performance. Kraft birdied the 14th hole and is currently tied for 62nd in the tournament.

The 2013 SEC Women's Golf Tournament is being held at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala. Teams are playing the club's Founders Course; a par 72, 6,401-yard course.

