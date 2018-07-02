Mizzou Claims Fifth Straight Border Showdown Title

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The phrase "border showdown" is normally applied to battles between the University of Missouri and the University of Kansas on the gridiron or the hardwood. However, for nine years running the rivalry has also found a home on the golf course, and it yielded a winner once again this past weekend.

Mizzou men's golf emerged victorious in the M&I Bank MU-KU Border Showdown Series for the fifth straight year, clinching the victory with a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships, four spots ahead of the Jayhawks. The performance gave the Tigers three points in this season's standings, pushing their lead to 23-14 with only two available regular season points remaining.

"We have a high level of respect for the University of Kansas and our rivalry with the Jayhawks," said Mizzou Athletic Director Mike Alden. "We know how important it is to our students, staff, fans and alumni that we see our competition with them as a priority in our program. The Border Showndown is a unique way to honor such a storied rivalry, and we're very pleased that our program continues its success."

Mizzou has won the interschool competition seven times in its nine years of existence. Kansas last won in 2005-06, when they defeated the Tigers 23-17.