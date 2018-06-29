Mizzou Climbs to Second in AP Top 25 Poll

6 years 5 months 4 days ago Monday, January 23 2012 Jan 23, 2012 Monday, January 23, 2012 10:52:00 AM CST January 23, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Ashley Colley

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers are now ranked second in the nation according to The Associated Press Top 25 Poll which was released Monday afternoon. Kentucky leads the nation after receiving 61 first place votes where Missouri only received two after pulling the upset at Baylor on Saturday.

Syracuse fell to third after suffering their first loss of the season to Notre Dame on Saturday, a team Missouri beat 87-58 earlier this season. Ohio State comes in at fourth and Kansas is now up to fifth.

Baylor, North Carolina, Duke, Georgetown and Michigan State round out the Top 10. Murry State, the only undefeated team left in the nation, comes in at 11th followed by UNLV, San Diego State, Florida, Creighton, Indiana, Marquette, Mississippi State, Virginia, Michigan, Saint Mary's (California), Kansas State, Florida State, Connecticut and Wisconsin.

