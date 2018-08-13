Mizzou clinches series win vs. No. 6 South Carolina with walk-off

COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball secured a series win against No. 6 South Carolina on Saturday thanks to 10th inning single from freshman Trey Harris. This weekend's series win gives the Tigers their first series win over a ranked opponent since March 27-29 at Auburn last season. It is Mizzou's first series win over a top-10 team since May 16, 2008, when Mizzou swept fifth-ranked Nebraska.



Mizzou rode the pitching of freshman Tanner Houck in the 4-3 win. He retired the final eight batters he saw and tossed a career-high 8.0 innings, walking none and striking out eight while scattering just eight hits.



Junior closer Breckin Williams earned his fourth win of the season after tossing 2.0 innings, allowing two hits, a run with three strikeouts and a walk.

Mizzou will look for the sweep at Taylor Stadium on Sunday. The first pitch will be thrown at 1 p.m. CT. Junior right-handed pitcher Peter Fairbanks will be on the mound for Mizzou.