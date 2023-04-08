DAYTONA - The University of Missouri Co-Ed Cheerleading Squad competed in and won the NCA College Nationals title last night in Daytona, Florida.
This marks the first national title in the history of the cheer program.
Truman the Tiger will also be competing in the mascot division in tonight's competition.
With a score of 96.4028, the Tigers were able to beat out second place East Carolina University, with a score of 96.1852, and third place University of Michigan, with a score of 95.8958.
Third year head coach Cynthia Metz expressed her confidence in the team before the competition, which seems to have paid off.
