Mizzou Collegiate CattleWomen Host Meet Your Meat

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Collegiate CattleWomen hosted their third Annual "Meet Your Meat" program in Lowry Mall on the University of Missouri campus Wednesday afternoon. The purpose of the program is to promote the beef industry to Mizzou students by showing them the "pasture to plate process."

"We found two years ago that there was a need on campus for people to understand the beef industry," said Kielly Jewel, president of the organization. "There was a lack of knowledge about where their food comes from."

The Collegiate CattleWomen were on hand from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. to answer questions about beef nutrition, hand out pamphlets about the beef industry and tell passersby about their experiences raising cattle. Rib eye steak sandwiches were also for sale to raise money for the organization and a live cow was on display for pictures and petting.