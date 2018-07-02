Mizzou Comes From Behind to Beat Jayhawks

COLUMBIA - The 4th-ranked Tigers came from behind at the end of the second half to slide past the 8th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks to a final score of 74-71. The win moves Mizzou to 8-2 in the Big 12 and 21-2 overall. KU is also 8-2 in the Big 12.

Marcus Denmon hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:05, the last for the go-ahead points in Game 1 of what could be the schools' final border showdown on Saturday night.

Denmon scored 29 points, two off his career best, and ended a long-range shooting slump with a career-best six 3-pointers in nine attempts.

The go-ahead 3-pointer came with 56 seconds to go for a one-point lead. Michael Dixon added a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds left after an offensive foul on Tyshawn Taylor and Kansas' Elijah Johnson missed badly on a shot to tie it at the buzzer.

Missouri (21-2, 8-2 Big 12) beat Kansas for only the second time in the last 12 meetings, and the Tigers' impending departure for the SEC added spice to the final conference meeting in Columbia, Mo.

Thomas Robinson had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Kansas (18-5, 8-2).