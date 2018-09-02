Mizzou Completes First Session at SEC Championships

COLUMBIA - Missouri Gymnastics put up a season high 195.525 score at the 2013 SEC Championships for their first showing at the conference meet. The Tigers earned a season high 49.250 score on the balance beam at the meet as well. Mizzou competed in the first session of the event.

The Tigers started the meet on floor, hitting six confident and energetic routines. Junior Taylor Medrea started off the rotation with a 9.775 for the Tigers, and Cathryn Aliceaacosta put up a 9.800 score to follow. Senior Sandra Ostad also recorded a 9.800 on the event while freshman Miranda Eubank earned a 9.750 score for her performance. Senior Tori Howard led the Tigers on the event with her charismatic routine, earning a 9.850 score. Laura Kappler closed out the rotation with a 9.650 score. The Tigers put up a 48.975 team score on the event.

Moving in the Olympic order, the Tigers headed to vault, putting up a team total of 48.450 to sit at 97.425 after two rotations. Kappler put up a 9.750 score to match her career high and lead the Tigers on the event. Both Howard and Ostad earned 9.700 scores on the event, while Eubank posted a 9.675 to contribute to the team total. Updike also contributed with a 9.625 score on her vault.

Medrea posted a 9.825 on bars for to lead the Tigers on the event in the third rotation. The Tigers put up a 48.850 team score to finish the third rotation with a 146.275. Also contributing to the team total, Eubank and Updike both earned 9.800 scores for their bar sets. Mackenzie McGill also earned a 9.750 on bars for the Tigers, while Kappler posted a 9.675 score.

Missouri closed out the competition on the balance beam with a season high 49.250 team total. Lead-off competitor Laura Kappler matched her personal best of 9.800 to start the rotation off on the right foot. McGill and Howard led the Tigers in the rotation, both matching personal bests with 9.900 scores. Updike also contributed to the team total with a big 9.875 for Mizzou. Aliceaacosta followed Kappler in the lineup with a 9.775 score for her beam routine. Henderson remained consistent for the Tigers, earning a 9.700 score as well.

The second session of the 2013 SEC Gymnastics Championship will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.