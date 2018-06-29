Mizzou Concludes Day One of SEC Championships

COLUMBIA -- The Tigers perservered through the rainy weather Thursday, rounding out day one of the SEC Championships at the Audrey J. Walton Stadium with some PR performances in the combined events and the Tigers' first scored athlete in the hammer throw by sophomore Brian Duncan. He marked in at 61.93m (203-2) to place 5th overall, bringing home five points for the Tigers in the only final today.

A rain delay pushed back today's heptathlon and decathlon starts, but they hit the track with a vengeance with the sun in tow. First up was the heptathlon 100m hurdles for the women with a pair of PR's for senior Kelcy Vanarsdall and sophomore Morgan Whitson. Vanarsdall finished in 15.10, Whitson in 15.19.

The duo brought home another pair of PR's in the final event of the day: the 200m dash. Vanarsdall cruised to a final time of 25.96 and a 0.12 second PR, while Whitson just nudged out her previous top time of 26.65 with a 26.61.

Sophomore Ser Whitaker continued his streak of improvements today, earning another five PRs throughout day one. He started the day with the 100m dash, cruising to a 5th place finish with a 11.03 finish. This takes down his previous top time of 11.48 from the 2012 Kansas Relays. He earned PR number two in the long jump with a 6.88m (22-7) and number three in the shot put, marking in with a final throw of 12.80m (42-0). Despite being moved inside due to inclement weather, Whitaker was four-for-four with PR's, hitting 1.88m (6-2) in the high jump to bump up his previous top mark of 1.87m.

Whitaker ended the day in fifth with 3,778 points, Whitson in 12th with 2,899 points, and Vanarsdall in 13th with 2,895 points.

Events are in full swing Friday with the decathlon and heptathlon starting their finals series of events at 11:00 a.m. Women's hammer throw will kick off the rest of the events at 2:00 p.m., and the women's 10k will round out day two of competition at 8:45 p.m.

