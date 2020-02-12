Mizzou continues losing streak in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- LSU proved Tuesday night that free throws can win games. Mizzou stayed winless in Louisiana following a comeback loss against top-25 opponent.

Despite leading for the majority of the night, fouls seemed to catch up to Mizzou as LSU took advantage of their time on the line going 29-for-34.

Mizzou lost control of this one with a deficit of four and a final of 82-78.

However, the road doesn't get easier from here as Mizzou takes on another set of Tigers when ranked No. 11 Auburn arrives in Columbia on Saturday to face off in Mizzou Arena at 5:00 P.M.