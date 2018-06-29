Mizzou Credit Card Audit Uncovers Inappropriate Purchases

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri athletics department is tightening employee use of school-issued credit cards after an audit found a series of improper purchases, including bills for more than $7,600 from a Las Vegas strip club.

A school spokesman says director of video operations Michael Schumacher repaid $7,605.50 for two credit charges from a May 5, 2011, visit to the Olympic Garden strip club. One of the charges included a $2,000 tip on a $4,400 bill.

The audit also flagged nearly $3,000 in charges by former men's basketball director of operations Jeff Daniels, who now works at Arkansas.

Daniels billed the school for two charges of $1,489.54 each at the Vince Young Steakhouse in Austin, Texas. The charges were for a team meal.