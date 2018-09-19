Mizzou Cross Country collects men's, women's weekly honors

COLUMBIA - Two weeks after Mikayla Reed took home SEC Freshman of the week honors in cross country, Tigers Cross Country gained more recognition Tuesday.

This time it was both the Men's and Women's teams who brought in weekly honors. Thomas George won SEC Men's Runner of the Week while Reilly Revord was the winner on the women's side. The awards are a first both of them.

George placed third overall at the Illinois State Invitational. It was the second top-3 finish for him this season. The other was at the Brooks Twilight Classic on September first. The British native has paced Mizzou for their last seven meets, dating back to September of 2017.

Revord finished third overall as well. She was the top-placing freshman at the meet. She improved her 5k time by 35 seconds from her 11th place finish at the Brooks Twilight Classic, helping the Mizzou Women win their second meet of the season.

The Tigers will race next on September 29 at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational in Chicago.