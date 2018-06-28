Mizzou Cross Country ready to face the SEC Championships

COLUMBIA- Mizzou Cross Country is headed down to Fayetteville, Ark on Friday for the SEC Championship. Kicking off the day at 10 a.m. CT the women will compete in the 6,000m race, followed at 11 a.m. CT by the men’s 8,000m race.

This will be the Tigers fifth time competing in this conference meet since joining the SEC in 2012. They are anticipating a strong showing after their impressive finish of 12th and 13th at the Pre-National Invitational two weeks ago.