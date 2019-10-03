Mizzou cross country runners earn SEC weekly honors

COLUMBIA- After a successful weekend at the Gans Creek Classic for the University of Missouri Men's and Women's Cross Country teams, they were met with even more good news on Tuesday when it was announced that they had two runners earn Southeastern Conference honors for the week.

Jenna Schwartz, a Waterloo, Illinois, freshman, was named the SEC Freshman of the Week following a stellar performance in the women's 6k clocking in at 21:45.6 as the first of the freshmen and sixth place overall. This is her second consecutive week receiving this honor after finishing with a time of 22:00.6 in the 6k last weekend in the Commodore Classic. This also was the best time of all freshmen in the race.

On the men's side, redshirt senior Thomas George, from Gloucester, England, was named SEC Men's Runner of the Week following a win in the men's 8k with a time of 24:49.9.

Both teams took home first place at the meet and will compete again on Oct. 18 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.