Mizzou defeats Arkansas in overtime thriller

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, 83-79, in an overtime thriller Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers were able to overcome the poor shooting performance in the first half to lead at halftime, 36-30. Reed Nikko showed out in the first half with 7 points and 6 rebounds. Xavier Pinson also had 7 points at halftime for the Tigers. Mason Jones and the rest of the Razorback starters kept it close throughout the half.

Arkansas mounted a comeback at the beginning of the second half, tying the game at 42. The Razorbacks and Tigers went back and forth the entire second half with big performances from Javon Pickett for Mizzou and Reggie Chaney for Arkansas. Reed Nikko fouled out of the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds, a career high, with under three minutes left in the game.

The Tigers had a huge momentum swing and dominated in overtime after Arkansas' Mason Jones and Reggie Chaney fouled out. Xavier Pinson knocked down free throws at the end of overtime to put the game officially out of reach.

Mizzou looks to next week, as they take on the 18th-ranked LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge Tuesday, February 11 at 5 p.m.