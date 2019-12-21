Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights

4 hours 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Saturday, December 21, 2019 2:16:00 PM CST December 21, 2019 in Sports
By: Jacob Lang, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated Illinois, 63-56, Saturday afternoon to claim the Braggin Rights for the second year in a row.

After a tight first half, Mizzou took a 26-23 lead into the locker room.

As the second half started, though, Mizzou took control of the game.

The Tigers' defense was lights-out, holding Illinois without a field goal for the first 9 minutes of the second half.

Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett were running the show for the Tigers in the second half. Pinson finished with 14 points and 4 rebounds, and Pickett had 17 points. Dru Smith added a team-high 19 points.

Mizzou claims it's second-straight Braggin Rights win. The Tigers had lost each of the previous five.

Mizzou is back in action on Monday, December 30, as it hosts Chicago State.

