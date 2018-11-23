Mizzou Diners Go Trayless

COLUMBIA - As students returned to residence halls on the MU campus Thursday, they learned that their dining halls will no longer provide trays for meals. The dining halls include Mark Twain Market, Rollins, Pavilion at Dobbs, and Plaza 900.

Campus Dining Services decided to make the change after the Missouri Student Association (MSA) made a request that trays be eliminated. The MSA said students called for the change and after a trial period during summer welcome, it worked with Campus Dining Services to make it a permanent policy.

An MU study found that trayless dining halls will reduce food waste by nearly 26 percent. For the MU campus, that means almost 65 tons of food and beverage waste each year will not go to landfills and sewers.

According to Hobart dishwasher company representatives, Mizzou will save nearly 100,000 gallons of fresh water that was previously used to clean and sanitize the trays. Campus Dining Services said the sanitizers and wetting agents will be reduced by 10-15 percent with the elimination of trays.

Campus Dining services said the elimination of trays should allow for better service, better food, and allow them to purchase more locally-grown food through the Missouri Food for Missouri People program.

The MSA and Resident Hall Association at Mizzou said the student body will be involved in the process of reallocating the funds saved by going trayless.