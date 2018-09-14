Mizzou dismisses assistant coach over conduct issue

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mizzou has fired defensive line coach Jackie Shipp.

Coach Barry Odom did not detail exactly why, but a statement from the school on Wednesday said it was due to an "internal matter where his conduct didn't meet our expectations for coaches."

Shipp, who was a coach at Arizona State from 2013-15, was hired in February to replace Chris Wilson, who left Odom's staff after one month to serve as defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shipp's salary for 2016 was $385,000. Neal Renna, a graduate assistant, will assume Shipp's duties for the Tigers' final game of the season at home against Arkansas on Friday.