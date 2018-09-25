Mizzou Diver Figueroa Bouncing Back in the Pool

5 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, January 14 2013 Jan 14, 2013 Monday, January 14, 2013 7:33:00 PM CST January 14, 2013 in Tiger Talk
By: Eric Blumberg
loading

COLUMBIA -- Missouri basketball fans know all about Laurence Bowers sitting out last season with a knee injury, but another Missouri athlete is bouncing back from an injury that took away a season.

Mizzou diver Loren Figueroa has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows in only her first two years of college. This season she's springboarding back.

To appreciate Missouri diver Loren Figueroa's rise to the top you have to understand her climb.
She goes by the name Figgy.

"I didn't even know what a Figgy was the first time I met her," said Coach James Sweeney.

She started diving when she was 12 and caught the bug right away.

Figueroa said, "I remember that I didn't really want to go. I'm like okay I guess I'll go and the first time I went I was like oh my God I love this."

Figgy found success fast. She won a Big 12 one meter title in her Freshman season.

Sweeney said, "She ended up breaking the Big 12 record on the one meter as a freshman."

"Me and Jamie both looked at eachother and were like Wow." Figueroa said, "you did a lot better than we both thought we were going to do this year."

She qualified for the NCAA competition but during practice Figgy hit the board during a dive and hyperextended her knee.

Sweeney said, "She came back on an injured knee the very next day and actually finished 2nd in the country, 2nd in the NCAA's... basically doing all her dives on one leg."

"My knee started getting a lot worse and I was like there's something wrong with it. I've been rehabing it. It's not getting better... I can barely push on it," Figueroa said.

She needed more surgery so, her Sophomore year ended before it ever started.

Figueroa said, "I really wanted to win, but I had to sit out for a whole year. I wasn't allowed to workout. I wasn't allowed to do anything."

In her free time Figgy didn't dive but she did get inked on her lower back.

Figueroa said, "I believe in my guardian angel and I really think he helped me get through everything that happened. As soon as I came back and I hit that board... I'm like... I'm getting that tattoo. I feel safe... cause he's always with me."

This season, Figgy and her tattoo are back in pool.

"I dove and it ended up being the 2nd highest score I've ever had on it." Figueroa said, "after that meet... I was like... Yes, I'm back."

Sweeney said, "We're right back at it. We want to win a national championship. We want to win a SEC title. Those are the goals. Those are the things we work towards everyday."

Figueroa says she wants to win the one meter diving National Title this season. Her long term goal is making the 2016 Olympic Trials with a shot at the Rio Olympics.

The next diving meet for Mizzou is January 25th at 6 p.m. against Drury in the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

More News

Grid
List

Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until... More >>
7 minutes ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
German abuse survivors say Church's $5,900 'recognition fee' is not justice
(CNN) -- Matthias Katsch says he was 13 years old when a priest at his Jesuit school in Berlin first... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 10:29:43 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop
MARIES COUNTY - A K-9 unit found a large amount of drugs in a truck caught speeding in Vichy, the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
Army veteran receives "gift of transportation" to develop art business
COLUMBIA - 'Welcome Home' and 'Cars4Heroes' gave a new car to an Army veteran who now makes a living out... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival switching it up this year
COLUMBIA - In the past the the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival has consisted of three days of music,... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 7:32:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
JEFFTRAN holding open house to discuss proposed changes
COLUMBIA - JEFFTRAN will host an open house Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the city’s existing bus routes. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 Tuesday, September 25, 2018 2:03:00 AM CDT September 25, 2018 in News

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 11:02:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
COLUMBIA - Friends and loved ones of MU student Perri A. Jones mourned the loss of Jones at a vigil... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 8:14:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
JEFFERSON CITY - More church volunteers are heading to North Carolina Monday night to help communities deal with Hurricane Florence.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won't reconsider a ruling allowing voters to decide on a ballot measure... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:33:41 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
MILLER COUNTY - Officials say they arrested a suspect in Chicago for the June murder of Tyler J. Worthington. ... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his lawsuit against the operators of a duck boat... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:30:25 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
BOONVILLE - Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline, according to a Facebook post Monday morning. Boonville... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration continue to be huge issues for Missouri's November senate race between Sen. Claire McCaskill,... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office says a former central Missouri tax collector has pleaded guilty to embezzling... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
KANSAS CITY - The FBI released its annual Crime in the United States report Monday, and the numbers showed violent... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas and Missouri despite being defrocked... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:29:15 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
JEFFERSON CITY - A law requiring a photo ID to vote is at the center of a lawsuit beginning Monday... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 75°
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°