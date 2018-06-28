Mizzou DL Richardson Off to Roaring Start

5 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 02 2012 Oct 2, 2012 Tuesday, October 02, 2012 1:39:00 PM CDT October 02, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson enjoys the limelight whenever he can get it.

He leads all defensive linemen in the SEC with 33 tackles through five games, including nine in Saturday's 21-16 win at Central Florida.

Richardson earlier this season made headlines when he described No. 5 Georgia's style of play as "old man football." He apologized to Bulldogs coach Mark Richt after the teams played each other, but nonetheless was suspended from talking to the media for four weeks.

In his three games since playing Georgia, the 6-4, 295-pound junior has amassed 25 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and recovered another. Missouri hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Related Stories

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°