Mizzou DL Richardson Off to Roaring Start

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson enjoys the limelight whenever he can get it.

He leads all defensive linemen in the SEC with 33 tackles through five games, including nine in Saturday's 21-16 win at Central Florida.

Richardson earlier this season made headlines when he described No. 5 Georgia's style of play as "old man football." He apologized to Bulldogs coach Mark Richt after the teams played each other, but nonetheless was suspended from talking to the media for four weeks.

In his three games since playing Georgia, the 6-4, 295-pound junior has amassed 25 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and recovered another. Missouri hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.