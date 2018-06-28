Mizzou Dominates at Missouri Collegiate Challenge

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou men had a record day in the field events at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge. Jeremy Lampley took first in the triple jump with a new meet record of 15.17 meters, shattering the old record of 13.95 meters. Malcolm Pennix won the Men's Long jump with a distance of 7.55 meters. Teammate Nicholas Ford came in second with a jump of 7.22 meters. Both distances broke the old meet record of 6.92 meters. In the High Jump event, Mitchell Hatten and Aaron Baker tied for second with a height of 1.90 meters.

On the women's side Camille Hayes won the High Jump with a height of 1.72 meters, tying the meet record. Her teammates Emilee Dailey and Camille Hackamack took second and fourth in the event. Despite taking second in the Pole Vault competition Heather Green broke the meet record with a height of 3.80 meters. Fellow Pole Vaulter Maggie Givens took third in the event with a height of 3.50 meters.

Moving to the throwing events, Jacob Bullinger threw for a first place finish in the Weight Throw with a distance of 19.49 meters. Bullinger is joined by Brian Duncan, Alex McDonald, Tim Opfer, and Brooks Mosier taking second through sixth in the event. The men also took the top spots in the Shot Put as well as Mosier won the event with a throw of 17.79 meters. Alex McDonald took second with a toss of 15.92 meters.

It was all Mizzou in both the Women's Shot Put and Weight Throw events with Mizzou earning the top four spots in each event. In the Weight Throw, Kearston Peoples took first with a throw of 18.99 meters. She was joined by fellow teammates Cortni Ervin, Melissa Coil, and Laura Greenfield who took second, third, and fourth with throws of 17.15, 16.62, and 16.60 meters respectively. Peoples also took first in Shot Put with a throw of 15. 81 meters. Following her are teammates Jill Rushin with a throw of 14.86 meters, Ervin with 14.04 meters, and Greenfield with a distance of 13.75 meters.

Sticking with the women but moving to the middle-distance Track events, Jasmine Webb earned a new meet record winning the 600 yard run with a time of 1:25.85. Leslie Farmer won the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.64 seconds, just four tenths shy of a new meet record. Her teammate Sha'Rone Greenlaw took second clocking in at 58.13 and Ayo Adewole came in fourth at 59.61 seconds. Sierra Gant won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.64.

On the men's side in the middle-distance events Ryan Blackwell earned the top spot in the 600 yard run with a time of 1:12.94, five tenths off of a new meet record. Kellyn Fogarty took third finishing with a 1:13.45 followed by teammate Andy Schuckenbrock in fourth with a time of 1:14.27. In the 400 meter dash Matt Pickerel ran a 50.25 second race to earn a first place victory. Pickerel also placed fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.43.

In the distance events, it was a clean sweep in the men's 3000 meter run as Bryant Blahnik took first clocking in at 8:38.71. In second was Hayden Legg crossing the finish line at the 8:41.46 mark. Teammates Sam Dickerson and Tyler Compton took third and fourth respectively with times of 8:46.52 and 8:48.34. The women also held their own in the distance events with Aimee Bonte coming in second in the one mile run by six tenths of a second with a time of 5:04.92. Courtney Wood and Faith Summey took second and third in the 5000 meter run with times of 17:39.98 and 17:47.25.

In the short distance events the women took top honors as Lauren Flaker won the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.71. Cara Forte came in third with a time of 7.79. Ser Whitaker got on the board for the men in the 60 meter hurdles event coming in third with an 8.33 second time.