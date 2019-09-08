Mizzou dominates West Virginia in home opener

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers walked off Faurot Field Saturday with a 38-7 win over West Virginia.

In the first home game of the season, the Tigers responded after a disappointing loss last week at Wyoming.

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant and senior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam led the way for the Tigers' offense, connecting on two first half touchdowns as the Tigers jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Bryant, who sat out the majority of the second half, finished the day 17/25 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Okwuegbunam reeled in just two catches on the day, each resulting in a touchdown.

In total, eight different Tigers' receivers registered a catch in the game.

After surrendering 37 points to Wyoming last week, the Missouri defense dominated the line of scrimmage Saturday, holding the Mountaineers to 30 total rushing yards.

Missouri sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter. It was the only time Missouri would score in the second half.

The Tigers' defense finally relented a touchdown with 5:13 remaining in the game. Mountaineers' quarterback Austin Kendall found George Campbell for a 46-yard touchdown to make the score 38-7, but the game was all but over at that point.

With the win, Missouri improves to 1-1 on the season and will host Southeast Missouri State at Faurot Field next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.