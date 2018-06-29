Mizzou Expects Record-Breaking Freshman Class

COLUMBIA - The internal Mizzou Weekly newspaper said Thursday the University of Missouri's flagship campus expects a record-breaking enrollment of roughly 6,450 freshmen this fall. That is about 300 more than last year.

The university publication cited Vice President of Enrollment Management Ann Korgschen saying as of July 1, freshman applications numbered 20,295, up from 17,904 in the fall of 2011. Freshmen students who have paid a deposit have also increased by 380 from last fall to a total of 6,702.

The article also said the Department of Residential Life is working to accommodate these increased numbers. The department expects to have to convert study rooms back to residential and temporarily housing freshmen with student staff members.

Korgschen also said in the article that Residential Life expects that the university might lose some students because of the on-campus housing demand.