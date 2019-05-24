Mizzou extends helping hand to tornado victims

Thursday, May 23 2019
By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo from Koaleen Jones

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri lending assistance on several fronts to help people affected by Wednesday night's tornado in Jefferson City.

That includes help with housing, law enforcement and damage assessent.

"As we talk with local and state officials to understand the full scope of the disaster and recovery efforts, we will deploy additional help,” said Vice Chancellor of Operations Gary Ward in a news release.

He said temporary housing would be available on campus for affected University of Missouri employees, students and their families, as well as those connected to Lincoln University.

People with those needs can contact MU Residential Life at 573-882-7275 for assistance.

The news release said the MU Police Department has seven officers in Jefferson City helping with the response to the storm's aftermath and MU Extension teams are there to assist with recovery efforts, helping to assess water and wind damage.

