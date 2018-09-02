Mizzou Extends Tim Jamieson's Contract Through 2015

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Department of the Athletics and Athletics Director Mike Alden announced on Tuesday a two-year contract extension for Mizzou head baseball coach Tim Jamieson. The three-year deal will keep Jamieson, who is the school's longest current-tenured head coach, at Mizzou through the 2015 season.

"We're so pleased with the job Coach Jamieson is doing with our program" director of athletics Mike Alden said. "Coming off of the Big 12 Championship, we are looking forward to the challenges ahead in the SEC. Tim, his staff and our students are a tremendous reflection of the core values of the University of Missouri."

Jamieson, a Columbia native and Rock Bridge High School graduate, has been involved with Mizzou baseball since the 1988 season as an assistant coach and took over the head coaching position in 1994. Since that time, Jamieson has continued the storied success of the program while taking it to new heights over the last several years, including a Big 12 Championship, a No. 2 national ranking and seven straight NCAA Regionals, including hosting the NCAA Regional round at Taylor Stadium in 2007. During that seven-year stretch, Mizzou was one of just 14 teams nationally to qualify for seven straight NCAA Tournaments.

"I am appreciative to Mike and Tim for providing this opportunity to lead the Mizzou Baseball Program into the exciting challenges that lie ahead in the SEC," Jamieson said. "I am very proud to be associated with the University of Missouri and of what the baseball program has been able to accomplish on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. I look forward to continuing my coaching career at a place that cares deeply about winning the right way."

Entering his 19th season, Jamieson has eclipsed the 30-win plateau in 13 seasons and won his first Big 12 Championship last season in the program's final season as member of the Big 12 Conference. Jamieson has mentored eight All-Americans, including the likes of current big-leaguers Max Scherzer (Detroit Tigers) and Aaron Crow (Kansas City Royals). His most recent All-American was Aaron Senne in 2010. Kyle Gibson, now the Minnesota Twins top pitching prospect, also earned All-America honors in 2009 when the Tigers advanced to their seventh consecutive NCAA Regional while finishing third overall in a loaded Big 12 Conference.

It can be argued that Jamieson coached the most successful baseball of his tenure from 2006 through 2008. In 2006, behind a loaded pitching staff, the Tigers claimed their first-ever NCAA Regional Championship, winning four straight games in Malibu to advance to the Super Regional Round. In 2007, Jamieson was named Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding the team to a 42-18 overall mark; the 42 wins are the most ever for a Jamieson-coached team. That was the fifth-winningest team in program history and the 19 conference wins that season were a school record and helped the Tigers finish second in the league, their best league finish since Jamieson and the Tigers won the Big Eight in 1996 (Jamieson was named Coach of the Year that year as well). The Tigers hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history that season as well. Mizzou was equally impressive in 2008, winning 39 games and climbing to No. 2 in the national rankings.

"Coach J has successfully led our baseball for 18 seasons and we are excited he will continue during such an exciting time," executive associate athletic director Tim Hickman said. "I am thrilled to be able to work with Tim in a time where we will be transforming our facility and entering the best league in college athletics."

The contract extension for Coach Jamieson gives the Tigers stability as the program transitions to the SEC, which is widely regarded as the nation's premier baseball conference.