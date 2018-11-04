Mizzou Faces a Freshman Housing Shortage

COLUMBIA - More freshman than usual will fill the dorms this year. An on-campus housing shortage is forcing many MU freshman to live off-campus. With classes starting Monday, the University of Missouri welcomes a record number of freshman, with over 5,600 new students.

MU has rented Prunty Hall, a dorm on the Stephens College campus. The university is providing a free bus pass for students living there.