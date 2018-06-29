Mizzou Falls at No. 3 Vanderbilt

Saturday, April 13 2013
By: KOMU 8 Sports

NASHVILLE, TN -- No. 3 Vanderbilt jumped all over Mizzou, pounding out 19 hits while defeating the Tigers, 12-1, on Saturday afternoonat Hawkins Field to clinch the series for the Commodores. The loss drops the Tigers to 12-19 on the season and 4-10 in SEC play. Mizzou's Case Munson had a pair of hits from the leadoff spot, including his first career homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning that went off of the scoreboard in left field.

Vanderbilt's Tyler Beede, one of the best pitchers in the nation, kept Mizzou in check all day as he earned his ninth win in nine starts, allowing just three hits and just the one earned run on Munson's big fly in the fourth. It was just the seventh earned run allowed by Beede all season. Mizzou started sophomore righty Brett Graves and he was tagged with the loss, going 4.1 innings while allowing 12 hits, nine earned runs while striking out three as he falls to 0-5 on the season. Seven of the 12 hits that he allowed were infield hits as well.

In the series so far, Vanderbilt has pounded out 36 hits and scored 23 runs as it has dominated Tiger pitching. On Saturday, Vanderbilt tallied 19 hits, the most off of the Tigers this season while Mizzou was limited to just four. Munson had two of the three Tiger hits in the loss while he reached in three of his four plate appearances. Dane Opel came into the day riding a 23-game streak in which he reached base safely, but he saw that streak come to an end Saturday.

After Graves cruised through the first two innings on just 15 pitches, he and the Tiger defense couldn't buy a break in the bottom of the third as three infield hits and four total hits plated three runs for Vanderbilt. But following the tough-luck inning, Munson launched his first career homer on a 0-1 pitch by Beede, a towering shot that cleared the 35-foot wall in left field to cut into the lead at 3-1. It was the first homer surrendered by Beede this season.

But Vanderbilt continued to use infield hits and timely hitting to score one more in the fourth and then tallied eight hits, including three more infield hits, to score five times in the fifth as it took a 9-1 lead headed to the top of the sixth. Beede then struck out the first two batters he faced in the sixth before allowing a two-out single to Munson, his second hit of the day, before getting Opel to ground out to third on a bunt to end the frame. Vanderbilt added three more runs off of Tiger reliever Breckin Williams in the bottom of the sixth to take the 12-1 lead.

Mizzou and Vanderbilt will meet in the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hawkins Field.

 

9am 84°