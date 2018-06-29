Mizzou Falls in College Station

COLLEGE STATTION, TX -- The Mizzou baseball team wasted a masterful start from junior lefty Rob Zastryzny as it fell, 2-1, Friday night at Texas A&M. The loss drops the Tigers to 15-26 on the season and 7-15 in SEC play. Zastryzny went 8.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs and seven hits while fanning seven. But he was out-dueled by A&M's Daniel Mengden, who went 8.0 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out a career-best 10.



Logan Pearson scored Mizzou's only run after a single to leadoff the game in the top of the first. He reached base in two of his three plate appearances, drawing a leadoff walk in the third before being stranded. Kendall Keeton was the only other Tiger to get a hit off of Mengden, an infield single. Jason Jester earned the save for the Aggies after pitching around a one-out walk to Keaton Steele. Texas A&M improves to 24-22 and 8-13 in SEC play. The Tigers had just two hits on the evening.



Mizzou sent six men to the plate in the first inning, scoring a run on a wild pitch by Mengden. Pearson singled to lead off the game, marking the fourth time in nine games as a leadoff hitter that he reached base to open a game. He was bunted to second base and then advanced to third on a groundout by Dane Opel Steele then earned a two-out walk and then Dylan Kelly walked and on ball four, the pitch got away from catcher Troy Stein, allowing Pearson to score from third.



Zastryzny retired the side on just seven pitches in the first inning as he went through the bottom half of the first quickly, but Mengden settled in the in top of the second and made quick order of the Tigers' 7-9 hitters. Pearson walked to leadoff the third by Mizzou couldn't bat him around to score, but Zastryzny pitched around a two-out double and a walk in the bottom half of the third to send the game to the fourth, leading 1-0.



A&M finally got to Zastryzny in the fourth inning as three consecutive singles to open the inning plated a run to tie the game at 1-1. The single came off the bat of Mitchell Nau. Then another run scored on an RBI groundout to second base to put the Aggies on top, 2-1, before another groundout to third got Zastryzny out of the inning. The Aggies again put some pressure on Zastryzny in the fifth with runners on the corners and one out. But he got a big strikeout and a groundout to keep runs off the board as A&M carried its 2-1 lead into the sixth.



The score stayed that way throughout the rest of the game until Mizzou threatened with a one-out walk in the ninth. Steele walked and Brannon Champagne pinch ran. After Kelly hit into a 1-3 fielder's choice, Case Munson stepped in with a chance to drive Champagne home from second base. But he struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.



Mizzou and A&M will meet again Saturday at 2:05 p.m.