Mizzou falls to #21 ranked Xavier in OT

2 days 18 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:50:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports
By: Jack Knowlton KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

CINCINNATI- Mizzou comes close, but fell 62-58 in overtime to the Xavier Musketeers who came in ranked 21st in the nation.

Turnovers were key for Xavier to hold on, Mizzou racked up 20 over the course of the game. Both teams were also poor shooting the ball from three with Mizzou stuck at 24 percent, and Xavier down at 14 percent.

Evansville transfer Dru Smith lead the way for the Tigers with 22, while also earning a double-double with 10 rebounds. Smith also shot a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

Former top one hundred recruits Paul Scruggs and Naji Marshall carried the load for Xavier scoring 12 and 17 points respectively. Jason Carter also had a great outing for Xavier earning himself a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mizzou will play host to Wofford on November 18th. The Terriers are coming off a second round appearance in the NCAA tournament last year. Tip-off is at 7.

